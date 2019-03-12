LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville is getting it's first live-action gaming experience.

Activate Games, is an active gaming experience that fuses technology and physical activity, will open its doors to the Louisville community on Dec. 6

Locals can book online to experience this new activity for the first available spots on December 6.

The partnership with Lexington-based Breakout Games, Activate Games offers guests an active gaming experience located in a vibrant and high-tech 12,000 square-foot space off Hurstbourne Parkway in Louisville.

Guests will experience touch-activated climbing walls to laser mazes and electronic basketball arcade-style games, the live-action experience caters to all skill levels, ages 10 and up.

“As Kentucky natives engaged in the experiential entertainment industry, we’re thrilled to bring Activate Games to Louisville for the community to enjoy,” said Bryce Anderson, co-owner of Activate Games America. “When we discovered this concept and the unique ways it mixes high tech gaming and active movement to stimulate players’ brains and physical skills, we knew this was unlike anything we had ever seen.”

Activate Games was founded in Canada in January 2019, the innovative concept offers high-tech games created to test players’ physical and mental agility across a wide variety of real-life challenges. Blending active play with competitive gaming experience, teams have the opportunity to choose from hundreds of game combinations and difficulty levels giving participants a one-of-a-kind adventure, each lasting one to three minutes. Once inside, guests receive an electronic wristband that tracks high scores and progress, making Activate Games suitable for intense competition or a low-pressure gaming experience.

“One of the coolest parts of playing is the number of challenges a guest can play,” Anderson said. “You get to be the game master and tailor each adventure to be as hard as you want while also switching up the elements to make it different every time. At the end of the day, our goal is to help friends, families, and coworkers connect through a fun experience, and we’re excited to do that through Activate Games in Louisville.”

Activate Games will officially open to the public on December 6 at 2510 Hurstbourne Gem Lane. Those looking to be the first to experience Activate Games can now book online at www.activate.games.

To learn more, follow Activate Games on Facebook at facebook.com/activategames.