Owner of Jeffersonville funeral home appears in court

Several weeks ago, an investigation revealed 31 decomposing bodies and the cremated remains of 16 others inside Lankford Funeral Home.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Several weeks after more than 30 bodies were found decomposing at Lankford Funeral Home in Jeffersonville, the business owner spoke for the first time.

Randy Lankford appeared in Clark Superior Court Tuesday for an emergency hearing on the preservation of evidence. Several families have filed a lawsuit against Lankford, alleging mismanagement at the funeral home.

July 1, an investigation uncovered 31 bodies and the cremated remains of 16 others there.

Tuesday, a judge ordered Lankford to preserve a copy of his lease, many business records and emails, and even his Facebook page.

“To handle any civil lawsuit we have to have documents and make sure they aren’t destroyed," attorney Mark Sedwick said after the hearing.

Sedwick and attorney Larry Wilder are working with several families on the civil case against the funeral home.

Wilder said Lankford's statements Tuesday indicated he had insurance that could potentially pay damages to the impacted families.

“There’s no way to compensate them for the losses of their loved ones and their pain and anguish, but that’s something we found out about today," Wilder said.

Wilder said he didn't believe Lankford showed remorse.

“I think he’s a sociopath, I think he showed zero emotion and people who show no emotion have no emotion," he said.

Several family members were also present for the hearing and others attended remotely.

Mark Humphrey lost his father earlier this year.

"It's so confusing," Humphrey said. "I spoke to him on the phone, but you put everything together and look at hindsight, and realize he was full of [expletive]."

After the hearing, Lankford didn't offer any comment on the suit.

Right now, Lankford has not been charged with a crime.

Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said he will review the Jeffersonville Police Department's case when complete and will use that to determine charges.

Lankford is due back in court Aug. 2.

