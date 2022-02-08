'Clear and immediate threat to public safety' Indiana state board suspends funeral home director's licenses

The Jeffersonville funeral home director's licenses have been suspended indefinitely, Attorney General Todd Rokita said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANA, USA — Indiana has suspended a Jeffersonville funeral home director's funeral license after 31 bodies were found improperly stored and decomposing in July.

"Our office puts a high priority on protecting Hoosiers from harmful business practices and professional malpractice," Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said in a press release Thursday.

According to the release, Randy Ray Lankford agreed to surrender licenses for himself and his facility last Friday. The State Board of Funeral and Cemetery Service approved the suspensions Thursday.

Lankford's licenses are suspended indefinitely.

"Grieving families must be able to trust that their loved ones’ remains will be respectfully and properly handled,” Rokita said. “Further, the unsanitary conditions at this funeral home posed a clear and immediate threat to public health and safety."

An investigation into the funeral home remains ongoing.

Lankford recently appeared in court for a second time, having to turn over court-ordered business records like his lease, insurance information, financial statements and emails.

MORE LOCAL STORIES LIKE THIS ONE HERE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.