Man charged in New Albany father's September murder gets 26-year sentence

Cortle Berry is one of five individuals who have been charged in 25-year-old Dajour Drones' murder.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — One person charged in connection to the September murder of a New Albany father was sentenced to more than two decades in jail on Wednesday.

Cortlen Berry was sentenced to 26 years for murder and burglary for his involvement in the murder of 25-year-old Dajour Drones.

However, because Berry accepted a plea deal, he will only be required to serve out 75 percent of his sentence.

Police say Drones was shot and killed after a home invasion and burglary earlier this year. According to his family, Drones' young daughter was also inside the home when the shooting happened.

Drones' family was at the sentencing hearing on Wednesday and they say the outcome was not enough for them to feel justice was served.

"The prosecutors did what they needed to do," Christal Crady, Drones' aunt, said. "It's Indiana law that says he can serve 75 percent, he will only serve 17 years in prison and he deserves so much more."

Out of the five people arrested in connection to Drones' death, two have pleaded guilty while the other three have not.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.