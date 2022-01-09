'You couldn't get her off of his hip'; New Albany father killed in shooting

Dajour Drones was shot and killed early Thursday morning. His family says they want him to be remembered as a loving father first and foremost.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — An almost 2-year-old girl is without her father as New Albany investigators continue to search for answers following a shooting early Thursday.

Police say 25-year-old Dajour Drones was found shot to death around 2 a.m. in the 1300 block of Beechwood Avenue, according to a press release.

His family say they want Drones to be remembered as a loving father first and foremost.

Christal Crady said the bond between her great-nephew and his daughter, Royalty, was so strong they were inseparable.

"You couldn't get her off of his hip," Crady told WHAS11. "Like nobody else could hold her, she only wanted him."

Family members who showed up to the Beechwood residence say the young girl was inside the home when her father was shot and killed.

"He didn't deserve this," Drones' sister, Sheryle Wilson said. "If anybody knows anything please...my brother was a good person and an even greater dad."

Wilson said her brother was raising Royalty by himself.

"All his friends know exactly how he is, that's why they're here right now," she said.

Wilson says she wants justice as New Albany Police work to figure out a motive.

The family told WHAS11 that Drones typically had a few cameras on the outside of his home for security. They hope that will help speed up the process for investigators.

The New Albany Police Department's Criminal Investigations Unit is leading the investigation.

If anyone has any information pertaining to this case, you are urged to contact the police at 812-948-5300, 812-944-6411 or the crime tip line at 812-948-NAPD.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.