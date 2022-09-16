'Our goal will be to seek justice': Five charged in connection to New Albany father's death

Floyd County officials announced four of the five suspects have been arrested in connection to the death of Dajour Drones.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — During a joint-press conference outside the Floyd County Sheriff's Office, officials announced several people have been charged in connection to the death of 25-year-old Dajour Drones.

Police said the New Albany father was found shot to death around 2 a.m. Sept. 1 near his home in the 1300 block of Beechwood Avenue, just off Charlestown Road.

Drones' family said he typically had a few cameras on the outside of his home for security. They hoped those cameras will help speed up the process for investigators.

On Sept. 16, New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey and Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane revealed five people had been charged in connection to the incident: Demetrius Roberts, Cortlen Berry and Hannah Cushing of Louisville, Zakarion Peters of New Albany and an unnamed 17-year-old.

Bailey said they've arrested four of the five suspects, forgoing naming the suspect they're currently pursuing.

Law enforcement says all five have been charged with murder, burglary and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Lane said they plan to prosecute all five suspects to the 'fullest extent of the law'.

"There are certain crimes that when accused of those crimes alleged all conspirators can be charged with felony murder, and that is what we have done here today," he said.

Bailey said the group stole multiple items from Drones' home.

WHAS11 spoke with the family of Drones following the press conference. They said there is some sense of relief that comes with this announcement, but added they're still mourning.

"Our hearts go out to you," Lane said. "Nothing can ever replace what you lost. Our goal will be to seek justice.”

