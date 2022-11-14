Man charged in connection with September homicide on Buechel Bank Road

x
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man has been arrested in connection with a September homicide on Buechel Bank Road.

Richard Lewis III, 26, has been charged with murder.

According to Louisville Metro Police, the victim was found shot in the early morning hours of Sept. 25 in the 2000 block of Buechel Bank Road.

That victim was pronounced dead at the scene and has not been formally identified.

Lewis was taken into custody on Monday without incident.

He’s currently being held at Metro Corrections awaiting arraignment.

