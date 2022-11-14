Man charged in connection with September homicide on Buechel Bank Road

Police say they now have a 26-year-old in custody more than a month after a man was gunned down.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man has been arrested in connection with a September homicide on Buechel Bank Road.

Richard Lewis III, 26, has been charged with murder.

According to Louisville Metro Police, the victim was found shot in the early morning hours of Sept. 25 in the 2000 block of Buechel Bank Road.

That victim was pronounced dead at the scene and has not been formally identified.

Lewis was taken into custody on Monday without incident.

He’s currently being held at Metro Corrections awaiting arraignment.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.