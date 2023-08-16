ISP serves search warrants at home of former Clark County sheriff

ISP spokesperson Capt. Ron Galaviz confirmed to WHAS11 News that the warrants were served at a home located on Old Tay Bridge in Jeffersonville.

Example video title will go here for this video

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police served multiple search warrants Wednesday at a home owned by former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel.

ISP spokesperson Capt. Ron Galaviz confirmed to WHAS11 News that the warrants were served at a home located at the 3000 block of Old Tay Bridge in Jeffersonville. Online real estate records confirm the home is owned by Noel.

Galaviz would not confirm exactly who the home belonged to, but said it belonged to a Clark County public official. He said the allegations involve fraud, tax invasion, ghost employment and official misconduct.

Current Clark County Sheriff Scottie Maples released the following statement concerning "law enforcement activity" in Jeffersonville and said the department uncovered "evidence of troubling and potentially criminal behavior during the previous administration."

Maples' full statement reads:

“When the people of this county elected me Sheriff, I ordered a thorough review of the office, its budget, and much more. During that review, we uncovered evidence of troubling and potentially criminal behavior during the previous administration. Because no one is above the law, I referred the evidence we uncovered to the Indiana State Police to ensure an impartial and independent investigation. We’ll continue to cooperate with the independent investigation in every way that we can. Any questions about the investigation should be directed to the Indiana State Police.”

Controversy surrounded Noel's tenure and he was sued by several women who claimed they were abused inside the county jail.

This is a developing story.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.