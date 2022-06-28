'Absolutely inexcusable': Women claim sexual assault inside Clark Co. jail, file lawsuit against Sheriff's Office

According to the federal civil suit, 20 women say they were threatened, assaulted and raped by male inmates over the course of multiple hours.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Twenty women are accusing the Clark County Sheriff's Office of failing to act after they say they were sexually abused inside the southern Indiana jail.

In a federal civil lawsuit filed against the Sheriff's Office this week, the women -- both current and former inmates -- claim they were threatened, assaulted and raped by inmates over the course of multiple hours, and that jail staff failed to act.

The case actually stems from an incident in October 2021. Former jail officer David Jason Lowe was fired and arrested last fall after the Sheriff's Office said he agreed to allow inmates access to jail keys that night, during an overnight shift.

Court records show an inmate promised Lowe $1,000 in exchange.

Now, the lawsuit filed by attorneys Bart Betteau and William P. McCall III goes a step further, claiming the male inmates used the keys to break into the women's jail pods and then both physically and verbally abused them.

"In this case, the jail totally failed on all levels to protect these individuals," McCall said.

The two southern Indiana-based attorneys allege despite screams for help -- that included banging on the doors -- and surveillance cameras, the women weren't given any assistance.

"And all this time, no intervention from the jail over a number of hours. Nothing seen on cameras. Nothing seen by jail officers doing routine checks," Betteau said. "Two [women] were raped. One cannot really imagine the terror and damage that was done."

Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Scotty Maples told WHAS11 the county can't comment on the lawsuit itself, but he did confirm that claims of rape were investigated internally and that to this point no rape charges have been filed.

On Tuesday, Betteau and McCall said they want answers and are looking into the October 2022 case discovery to figure out how the ball was dropped.

"The one thing you should be able to rely upon when you're in jail is security, that's the one thing you have," Betteau said. "There's no place for them to go."

WHAS11 also contacted Indiana State Police (ISP), who say they're not investigating this case right now, but didn't rule it out if called upon.

Maples also confirmed one of the male inmates accused of being involved in the proposed sale, Jeremy Evans, is still in custody and facing federal charges.

Meanwhile, the criminal jury trial for Lowe is set for September on charges of trafficking with inmate, aiding escape and official misconduct within the jail.

