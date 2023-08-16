Two people facing charges after trying to smuggle drugs into Kentucky jail using prosthetic leg

Steven Jones , 26, and Taylor Childers, 29, were both charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, promoting contraband and engaging in organized crime.

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — Two people are facing charges after allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into a Kentucky jail with a prosthetic leg.

According to court documents, 26-year-old Steven Jones and 29-year-old Taylor Childers were both arrested by officers on Tuesday.

Documents show that Childers and another inmate, whose identity hasn't been confirmed at this time, were discussing plans of bringing an "unknown drug" into the jail by using a white sock that is apart of the inmate's prosthetic leg.

Upon reviewing the video, authorities said they saw both subjects conspire to bring an unknown drug into the jail.

On Tuesday, the Oldham County Police Department said they were contacted by Oldham County Jail and told that a man, later identified as Jones, had come into the jail to drop off a prosthetic leg attachment with a white sock over it for the inmate.

Documents reveal that officers went to the jail and seized the prosthetic leg attachment and sock.

Upon searching the item, police said they found 16 small bags with an orange powder substance that was in the top portion of the sock that was folded and sewn together.

Authorities said they soon discovered that Childers drove Jones to the jail in a Red Chevy Tahoe and was sitting in the vehicle when officers arrived at the jail.

Jones and Childers were both charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, promoting contraband and engaging in organized crime. Childers was also charged with conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance.

They are both currently booked at the Oldham County Jail.

