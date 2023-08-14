The suspect was wanted for a murder that occurred Saturday in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

FISHERS, Ind. — Police arrested a Kentucky murder suspect Saturday at a popular entertainment venue in Fishers.

The 25-year-old man was identified by police in Bowling Green, Kentucky, as a suspect in a murder investigation that started Aug. 12 when 22-year-old Alexandra Hemmann was found dead. Detectives suspected the man had fled to central Indiana and contacted the FBI's Indianapolis field office after getting a warrant for the suspect's arrest.

Officers with the FBI's Violent Crime Task Force began searching for the suspect in Indianapolis and located him at Topgolf in Fishers.

SWAT officers from Fishers were also called to the scene. The suspect was ultimately taken into custody without incident.

Release of a homicide investigation. Special thanks to Elizabethtown Police Department and the Fishers Police Department for their assistance in locating and capturing our murder suspect. Posted by The Bowling Green Police Department on Monday, August 14, 2023

He is being held at the Hamilton County Jail pending extradition to Kentucky.