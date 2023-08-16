Fatal hit-and-run on Bardstown Road leaves 1 dead, authorities investigating

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A person is dead after a fatal hit-and-run on Bardstown Road Tuesday night.

Authorities said around 11:30 p.m. MetroSafe was told by a passing vehicle on Bardstown Road that there was a person down in the center median near the intersection of Bardstown Road and Meadow Drive.

Louisville Metro Police responded and found an adult pedestrian in the median that had been hit in an apparent hit-and-run.

LMPD said their preliminary investigation revealed that the person was crossing the northbound lanes of Bardstown Road when they were hit by an unknown vehicle traveling in the left-hand lane.

Authorities said the vehicle failed to stop and render aid and continued.

EMS was called to the scene and pronounced the person dead.

If anyone was in the area at that time and may have witnessed this incident, please call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or utilize their online Crime Tip portal here.

