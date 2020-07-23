Mask up Hoosiers! Indiana governor imposing statewide face mask order, Attorney General calls for special session

The order will apply to anyone ages 8 and older in any indoor public or business areas and outdoor public spaces when sufficient distancing can’t be maintained.

Indiana will have a statewide face mask mandate starting next week, joining many other states in the attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Gov. Eric Holcomb said Wednesday the order will apply to anyone ages 8 and older in any indoor public or business areas and at outdoor public spaces when sufficient distancing can’t be maintained.

The order will take effect Monday, July 27. Holcomb said his order will also require masks in schools for grades 3 and above by students, teachers and other employees.

Holcomb said a renewed growth in the number of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations necessitated the mask order.

The executive order will require face coverings for anyone 8 years old or older in the following places:

Public indoor spaces and commercial entities

While using public transportation or other vehicle services such as a taxi or ride share

Outdoor public spaces when it’s not possible to socially distance from people not in the same household

The failure to follow the order would be a Class B misdemeanor offense, Gov. Holcomb says.

Wednesday evening, Attorney General Curtis Hill issued an advisory opinion stating that Governor Eric Holcomb should call a special legislative session to consider a statewide mask mandate rather than issuing an executive order to that effect.

“Scientists tell us that wearing face masks is an effective means of helping prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19,” Attorney General Hill said. “The wisdom of wearing masks — or of laws requiring such measures — is not the issue here. Rather, the issue is whether we are following the proper and constitutional processes for enacting laws and whether we are respecting the distinct roles of each branch of state government.”

Executive orders have an important and legitimate function during times of emergency, Attorney General Hill says.

In his news release Hill said this about the mandate being a Class B misdemeanor offense, "before a certain conduct is determined to be subject to criminal penalty, it should receive considerable debate by the legislative body that represents the people of the state."

