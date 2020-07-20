Real-time Indiana updates: More than 650 new cases, 3 new deaths

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 658 new positive cases, for a total of more than 57,000 since the pandemic began.

INDIANAPOLIS — Like many states, including Kentucky, Indiana is seeing an increase in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. Here are the latest numbers that we will update daily in this story.

Monday, July 20

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 658 new positive cases, for a total of more than 57,000 since the pandemic began. The Monday numbers mean Indiana has seen more than 600 new cases a day for the past week.

