'I always have hope': Activists call for more gun control legislation

Whitney Austin, a mass shooting survivor, said the only way gun control will work is with bipartisan support, noting gun violence impacts everyone.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Monday's mass shooting in downtown Louisville is the 146th mass shooting this year according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Whitney Austin, a mass shooting survivor, said she is once again frustrated.

"A very similar situation that happened to me more than four years ago, has now played out here in Louisville, Kentucky, when we know that gun violence is preventable," she said.

She continues to push for legislative action to end gun violence and she said her and her organization, the WhitneyStrong Organization, has not given up hope.

"I always have hope. I witnessed with my own eyes, the passage of the bipartisan, Safer Communities Act, and four years prior to its passage continued no after no after no from lawmakers. So I always have hope that change will come," Austin said.

She said the only way gun control will work is with bipartisan support, noting gun violence impacts everyone, including elected officials.

Both Gov. Andy Beshear and Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg lost a friend in the shooting.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.