'I could see him still shooting' | Witnesses describe Louisville bank mass shooting

At least five people -- including the shooter -- were killed and 8 others injured in the shooting.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Multiple witnesses described the scene of the mass shooting in downtown Louisville that left at least 5 people dead and 8 others injured.

The shooter was among those killed, according to police. Two police officers were among those injured after a shootout with the suspect, police said.

According to Louisville Metro Police, the shooting began around 8:30 a.m. inside the Old National Bank.

One man, who said he was inside the building, told WHAS11 he saw a man with a "long assault rifle" fire multiple shots inside the bank on the first floor, near the conference room area.

"He just started firing," he said. "I didn't see his face. We were in the conference room. Whoever was next to me got shot, their blood's on me."

One man said he was getting off the elevator when he heard what sounded like gunshots.

Another witness, who works in an office building facing the bank, said the shooter and law enforcement officers got into a "shootout."

Another witness captured sounds of shots being fired as police responded to the shooting.

