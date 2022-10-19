House fire in Taylor Berry neighborhood results in death of six animals

Officials said the occupants of the home were not there at the time of the fire.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A house fire on Wednesday morning in the Taylor Berry neighborhood resulted in the death of six animals.

Officials said Louisville Fire Department (LFD) crews were dispatched to reports of a house fire in the 2700 block of Montana Avenue.

Representatives with LFD said fire companies arrived on scene to find heavy fire coming from a two-story building, with homes located close to the south and north.

Officials said the occupants of the home were not there at the time of the fire. They said firefighters entered the main fire building and searched the home, while working to put out the blaze.

Outside crews deployed exposure lines to protect neighboring property.

A spokesperson with LFD said it took crews 20 minutes for 24 firefighters to bring the fire under control. The main fire building sustained extensive damage, with the neighboring homes only sustaining minor damage.

LFD Arson Investigators determined the cause of the fire to be a 'malfunctioning electric power strip.'

Representatives with LFD said four dogs and two cats died in the fire.

No firefighters were injured during the incident.

Officials said the Red Cross is assisting two displaced adults.

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS ONE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.