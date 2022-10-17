Large fire in southwest Indiana leaves warehouse, neighboring buildings in ruins

Evansville Fire Department spokesman Mike Larson said about “every truck in the city” as well as one fire unit from Henderson, Kentucky, was called to the scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Firefighters were battling a large fire Monday in southwestern Indiana that's left an Evansville warehouse and neighboring buildings in ruins and produced a smoke plume visible for miles around.

Evansville Fire Department spokesman Mike Larson said about “every truck in the city” as well as one fire unit from Henderson, Kentucky, was called to the scene of the warehouse fire along Morton Avenue.

He said the fire was contained as of 9:15 a.m. CDT and no longer a threat to spread, but fires were still burning inside the warehouse and neighboring buildings. Dozens of firefighters would likely remain at the scene for hours, Larson told the Evansville Courier & Press.

Larson said there were no reported injuries, and there was no word yet on a possible cause of the fire in the city about 170 miles (270 kilometers) southwest of Indianapolis.

PHOTOS | Warehouse left in ruins after fire in Evansville 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10

The fire, which was reported about 4:40 a.m., produced a smoke plume so thick it was clearly visible on weather radar in the city.

Video footage of the scene showed that flames were still rising by mid-morning from multiple collapsed buildings across a large area and producing smoke plumes.

Authorities closed the Lloyd Expressway near the Evansville's Division Street and U.S. 41 exits and asked motorists to avoid the area.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.