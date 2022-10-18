Man in 'serious condition' after stabbing in Shawnee

A man was found on Muhammad Ali Blvd. suffering from multiple stab wounds Tuesday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was stabbed in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Around 1:15 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 3400 block of W. Muhammad Blvd., according to a press release.

Officials say officers on the scene found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The injured man was transported in "serious condition" to UofL Hospital, according to the release.

LMPD detectives are currently investigating; as of Tuesday morning there were no suspects in custody, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or provide info online at the Crime Tip Portal.

