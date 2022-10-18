Multiple fire departments battle fire at Louisville recycling center

Okalona Fire Maj. Frankie Nalley said EMS transported one person but it wasn't in relation to the fire.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several fire departments battled a fire at a recycling center Tuesday.

Okalona Fire Major Frankie Nalley said Okalona, Highview, Fern Creek, Louisville Fire and Zoneton departments were all working at the scene at WestRock Recycling near the airport.

They were using heavy equipment to break up cardboard stacks that had caught on fire. Plastic was also burning Nalley said.

There were about 50 to 60 firefighters on hand to battle the blaze.

Additionally, there were 11 engine companies, two truck companies and two med units on the property as well.

Nalley said EMS transported one person to the hospital but they weren't injured because of the fire.

