Coroner identifies 29-year-old as victim in deadly hit-and-run on I-64

Police are still investigating the Saturday incident that happened at the 9-mile marker between Cannons Lane and Grinstead Drive.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A victim who was struck and killed in a hit-and-run on I-64 has been identified.

The Jefferson County Coroner confirmed 29-year-old Ira Land as the victim.

They have not revealed the exact cause of death but said the autopsy was pending.

Land was apparently struck and killed on I-64 at the 9-mile marker between Cannons Lane and Grinstead Drive around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police do not have a description of the vehicle that struck Land.

Lanes were shut down for a short period of time while police conducted their investigation.

If you were in the area and may have seen something, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use their online Crime Tip Portal.

