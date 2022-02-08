LMPD searching for man suspected in series of NuLu burglaries

Police say they are looking for a man they believe is connected to burglaries on Main and Market Streets that started on July 17.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Following a rash of burglaries around NuLu, Metro Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect.

Data from the department shows eight burglaries on Main and Market Streets that started on July 17, including one at Goodwood Brewing near Louisville Slugger Field.

Over the weekend, the thief got away with money and bourbon.

The most recent burglary was reported on Tuesday.

Metro Police said they are looking for Lester Terry in connection with a few of them and are working to determine if he is tied to all of the cases.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Terry, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use their online Crime Tip Portal.

