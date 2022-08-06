Shively man shot multiple times, police investigating

Police say the shooting happened late Friday night in the 1700 block of Chester Road. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man is in the hospital after police say he was found shot multiple times in a Shively neighborhood late Friday night.

According to the Shively Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of Chester Road around 11:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.

The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

"There are no known suspect currently," a department spokesperson said in a press release. They said the case is under investigation and detectives are following all potential leads.

If you have any information regarding this incident, police ask that you contact the Shively Police Department at 502-448-6181 or call the department's tip line at 502-930-2SPD (2773).

