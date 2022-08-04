x
LMPD: Man shot, killed in Old Louisville neighborhood

LMPD said officers responded to a call of a shooting just before 6 p.m. in the 1200 block of S. 2nd Street.
Credit: Jake Cannon - WHAS

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police's Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal shooting in Old Louisville that happened Thursday.

Maj. Eric Wampler said officers responded to a call of a shooting just before 6 p.m. in the 1200 block of S. 2nd Street.

He said when officers arrived, they found a man dead inside a car.

LMPD said officers believe the man had been shot several times.

Police said they don't have any arrests or suspects at this time, and that no other information is available.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673) or use their online tip portal.

