Police release more details in deadly weekend hit-and-run on I-64 near Cannons Lane

Police said after a pedestrian was hit and killed on Saturday, they may have information that could lead to the suspected vehicle involved in the incident.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police have released more information after a man was killed in a hit-and-run on Interstate 64 over the weekend.

Police said the victim, identified as 29-year-old Ira Land, was walking along the interstate near Cannons Lane when he was struck by an unknown vehicle around 1:30 p.m. Saturday

Investigators are trying to figure out why he was on the interstate.

However, police said items collected at the scene led investigators to believe the vehicle could be a 2003 to 2006 Chevrolet Silverado or Tahoe, the color is unknown. They believe the vehicle was traveling eastbound.

The coroner has not released the exact cause of Land’s death.

If you were in the area and may have seen something, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use their online Crime Tip Portal.

