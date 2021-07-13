Louisville nears 1,000 hit-and-runs as Louisville mother demands new laws

As so many people wait for answers, one mother is doing more than waiting. “I don’t want to see other families go through what we’re going through."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — So far this year in Louisville, there have been 979 hit and runs, resulting in 319 injuries, and four people killed.

“Just hearing that is like, just wow., that’s just outrageous,” Michael Hammons said.

Hammons was riding his electric scooter down 22nd Street earlier Sunday morning. He said he turned onto Lytle and a vehicle ran into him. “[I] Had blood running down my arm and...a really bad gash,” he said.

As his wounds heal, Michael joins a growing group of victims and families waiting for answers.

One mother is doing more than waiting. “I’ve been doing detective work, I ran plates on the car, ya know I’ve really been doing the homework here," Patricia Bishop said.

She lost her son, Daniel, to a hit and run in November.

He was crossing the street, on his way home from work at the New Cut Taco Bell.

Tuesday, there’s a withered memorial where it happened.

His mother has spent months looking for answers and looking to change laws.“I don’t know how to greave," she said. "Or heal properly unless I take this and make it into a positive and help others.”

In Kentucky, hit and runs are typically a Class A misdemeanor, a maximum fine of $2,000, and/or a year in prison. If there’s serious injury or death, it’s up to ten thousand dollars and/or a one to five-year sentence.

Patricia says that’s not enough.

“I don’t want to see other families go through what we’re going through. These laws have got to be changed,” she explained