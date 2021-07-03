LMPD investigating fatal hit-and-run on Hikes Lane

A woman on a moped was struck by a driver that ran a red light at the intersection of Hikes Ln. and Goldsmith Ln. LMPD says the driver fled the scene.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to release from the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), a woman is dead following a hit-and-run on Hikes Lane at Goldsmith Lane Friday.

Police said officers responded to calls of a collision involving a car and a moped around 3:45 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Hikes Ln. and Goldsmith Ln.

Their preliminary investigation reveals that a car was operating west on Hikes Ln. and ran a red light into the intersection. The driver then struck a woman on a moped, who was traveling on Goldsmith Ln. on a green light.

LMPD says the driver of the car fled the scene onto Bardstown Road. The woman was transported to University of Louisville Hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Police did not give a description of the car involved but asked anyone with information on the incident or the whereabouts of the car to call the department's anonymous tip-line at 574-LMPD.

The investigation remains ongoing.

