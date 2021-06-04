LMPD looking for driver in deadly hit-and-run

The department posted a video and photo of the suspect's vehicle on Facebook.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the community's help to find a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run that happened on Memorial Day.

According to investigators, the driver of a gold car was heading west on Rowan St. around 11 a.m. Monday when they ran a stop sign, hitting a motorcyclist on North 21st. The driver did not remain at the scene. The motorcyclist died from their injuries.

Police believe the car is a gold, Mercury Sable--possibly a 2008 model.

If you recognize the car or have any information related to this case, call the anonymous police tip line at 574-LMPD. You may remain anonymous.

