Pewee Valley firefighter searching for person responsible for hitting, injuring her during hit-and-run

SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. — Amanda Moore wants help finding the person who hit her – not for punishment or retribution, but closure.

"Are my lungs okay? Is my back okay? Is my head okay? My mom is going to kill me," the questions she recalled, going through her mind after the vehicle struck her.

Moore said she is lucky to be alive despite her bike being done for. She was wearing a helmet.



"There's a piece missing out here and some cracks up in here and all throughout this backside."



The lifelong cyclist said it's not if you'll be hit, but when.



In Kentucky, that phrase proves itself true year after year.

According to the most recent data from the Kentucky State Police, there are over 300 collisions a year involving bikes and vehicles and about 25 of those are hit and runs.



“You think that it will happen to everyone else but you and then it happens to you," she said.



On Wednesday, May 12 around 6 p.m., police say the driver of a white Jeep Cherokee was driving down Floydsburg Road – the same as Moore when they hit her and kept going.

Now, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, Amanda, and even her sister are searching for that car.



"She was calling all of the body shops saying, ‘hey, if you see a newer model Jeep Grand Cherokee with some bumper damage on this side, they may be involved in this bicycle wreck’, she said.



It’s not about getting money for medical bills or her $3,500 bike – that’s now useless, insurance will cover those things.



What it can't cover is that lingering worry that sometimes keeps her up at night. Does the driver even care?



"That's what worries me the most, is that if it's somebody who just intentionally hit a cyclist and didn't care," she said.

If you have any information that can help Shelby County Police, you are asked to call (502) 633-2323 and ask for Sgt. Clark.

