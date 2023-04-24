Man accused of stealing thousands from Indiana homeowners association

Darren Gerlach is accused of stealing $166,000 over a five-year period from the Hawthorn Glen Homeowners Association.

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — A southern Indiana man accused of stealing from his homeowner's association is now facing multiple theft charges.

Darren Gerlach is accused of stealing $166,000 from the Hawthorn Glen Homeowners Association over a five-year period -- dating back to 2017 -- according to court documents.

Gerlach was the HOA's treasurer and investigators say they were able to find 1,600 unauthorized transactions.

He is now facing five theft charges and is expected to plead guilty next month.

This story may be updated as more information becomes available.

