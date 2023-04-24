Old National Bank has donated $1M to Louisville after mass shooting

$600,000 of the company's donations have gone to providing additional support and care for those impacted by the tragedy.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Old National Bank has donated a total of $1 million to those impacted by the mass shooting in Louisville on April 10, the company announced Monday.

Officials said $600,000 of the donations goes to providing additional support and care for those impacted while the remaining donations represent Old National's "immense gratitude to the entire community."

CEO Jim Ryan said his company is committed to providing continued care to employees and the families of those who lost their loved ones in the tragedy.

“From law enforcement representatives who risked their lives to first responders and the amazing team at the University of Louisville Hospital Trauma Center, there were so many brave and selfless individuals who emerged to care for our Old National family members,” he said.

Donation distribution:

The "Love for Louisville ONB Survivors Fund" directly benefits Old National team members and their families who were victims of the attack.

100% of donations collected go to those impacted. All funds will be distributed to the families of the deceased victims, injured survivors, and care to those who were at the bank and experienced psychological trauma.

Ryan asked that the community keep the victims' memory alive by "loving more, caring more deeply and supporting one another unconditionally."

