Controversial Catholic priest in west Louisville reassigned to a LaGrange church

Parishioners have protested against Father Christopher Rhodes citing financial concerns within the church and his behavior.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A controversial priest in West Louisville is being reassigned, the Archdiocese of Louisville confirms.

Father Christopher Rhodes was the priest for St. Augustine, Immaculate Heart of Mary, and Christ the King churches in West Louisville.

Rhodes announced on Sunday he is leaving the churches.

In 2021, parishioners expressed their concerns to WHAS11 News regarding Rhodes' management of church funds and his overall behavior.

Despite their concerns, former Archbishop Joseph Kurtz allowed Rhodes to stay as priest, however, that has now changed.

The Archdiocese has confirmed to WHAS11 News on Monday Archbishop Shelton Fabre reassigned Rhodes to serve at Immaculate Conception Church in LaGrange, Kentucky. He will take over this summer.

The Archdiocese says a new priest would be assigned to the parishes Rhodes served in west Louisville. That announcement will be made public in the coming weeks.

