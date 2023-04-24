Report highlights concerning conditions of Metro Corrections facility

"Likely many of the [incarcerated] deaths over the past year could have been prevented if LMDC had a modern jail facility," David Beyer writes.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A year-long investigation into the conditions inside Louisville Metro Department of Correction’s downtown facility is complete, officials say.

City officials requested an investigation into the downtown jail after more than a dozen people died while at LMDC in a short period of time.

Metro Council appointed former FBI agent David Beyer to conduct the investigation back in February 2022.

In a 457-page report, Beyer found a number of concerns including prior leadership shortcomings, an antiquated facility, inadequate staffing, outdated technology, failure to adhere to basic security protocols, and needed reform of the medical care program.

The Government Oversight/Audit & Appointments (GOAA) Committee said it also includes a detailed analysis of nine out of the 13 in-custody deaths at LMDC, of which Beyer concludes many could have been avoided if Louisville had a modern jail facility.

"It became obvious there are many factors involved that may have contributed to the increased number of deaths and will continue to be factors that may result in additional deaths if not addressed," he warns.

The report also found a culture of "rampant" workplace sexual harassment and discrimination against female employees.

“The content of this report is very disturbing,” Chair Councilwoman Cindi Flower (D-14) said. “Needed change is long overdue and the Metro Council will work side by side with the administration to ensure needed improvements for employees and inmates alike.”

Beyer said although LMDC Director Jerry Collins and his executive staff have brought “the leadership needed to address many of the jail’s shortcomings,” there is still much work to be done -- particularly to the facility itself.

“The jail facility itself needs to be replaced,” he said. “The current facility is tremendously antiquated and inadequate. This must be a priority for Metro Government.”

Council President Markus Winkler (D-17) said Metro Government is committed to making the necessary changes to ensure the safety of corrections officers and incarcerated persons.

Last week, Lousiville Mayor Craig Greenberg announced a series of initiatives to improve conditions at LMDC including more transparency about the jail population and better mental health access for incarcerated persons.

The GOAA Committee is expected to meet on Wednesday, May 24 at 4 p.m. to discuss the report’s findings further.

