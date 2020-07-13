Government Oversight and Audit Committee to vote on order investigating Fischer administration

The order will investigate the actions and inaction in the Breonna Taylor case.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro Council’s Government Oversight and Audit Committee has filed an order to launch an investigation into the Fischer administration regarding the deaths of Breonna Taylor and David McAtee.

The order, sponsored by Chair Brent Ackerson and Vice Chair David Piagentini, will investigate the actions and inaction in the Breonna Taylor case, along with identifying and publishing relevant documents in her and business owner David McAtee’s deaths.

The investigation will also look to identify more information into the no-knock warrant served at Taylor’s home in the middle of the night on March 13 and the handling of ongoing protests associated with the high-profile cases.

The GOA said they plan to vote on and authorize the first subpoenas in the investigation following the passage of the order on Tuesday.

They will likely consider subpoenas for both former Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad and current acting Chief Robert Schroeder at that meeting.

