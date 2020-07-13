Louisville mayor declines Metro Council's request of 'all documents' related to Breonna Taylor case

In a letter released Sunday, Greg Fischer said the premature release of those documents would compromise the investigation.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Mayor Greg Fischer has declined Metro Council’s request to release “all documents” relating to the Breonna Taylor case.

In a letter released Sunday, Mayor Fischer said while he takes the council’s request in good faith, their request would include “investigative materials currently being reviewed by the FBI, Department of Justice and the attorney general.”

The premature release of the documents, he said, would compromise their investigation.

Fischer also said he was further bound to refrain from commenting on matters related to the firing of Officer Brett Hankison.

“I will not, and am duty bound to not take action to harm the criminal integrity of this case,” Mayor Fischer explained in the letter.

However, the mayor said he would be willing to provide in “great detail” information regarding the Placed Based Investigations unit and the work on Elliott Avenue under the Vision Russell redevelopment plan.

Taylor’s attorneys claim that city officials used police officers to target her ex-boyfriend Jamarcus Glover’s home and others on Elliott Avenue to make way for the multimillion project.

Fisher said the goal of the Vision Russell initiative was to provide a safe, clean, desirable neighborhood for the residents of Russell including those who reside on Elliott Avenue.

“I know that we all agree that the residents of Russell deserve such conditions and appreciate the work that we have done and will continue to do to that end.”