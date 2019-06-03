FRANKFORT, Ky. — Governor Matt Bevin called Wednesday's sick-out by Jefferson County Public School teachers "irresponsible."

JCPS announced school was canceled early Wednesday morning, citing a significant number of teacher absences. While there are several education-related bills Kentucky teachers are protesting, many are relating today's sick-out to Senate Bill 250, a bill giving JCPS Superintendent Mary Pollio more power.

When asked about his feelings on the sick-out during a conversation with conservative radio host Leland Conway, Bevin questioned whether the protests were about putting students first.

"I think parents are getting fed up with this," Bevin said. "I think that it's quite obvious this isn't about the kids at all."

Bevin said those who are angry with House Bill 205, a bill that would give tax credits to people who donate to specific scholarship funds, are protesting because they are threatened that their power is being taken away.

"It's so irresponsible that we're not putting the parents and children first, and it's unfortunate, but this is what happens when people are afraid that their power is threatened," Bevin said. "They'll do anything to preserve it, and I think they're overplaying their hand."

Continuing, Bevin questioned why teachers would worry about a parent choosing an alternative to public school.

"Why shouldn't parents have choice?" Bevin said. "It really isn't about the kids to those folks that are complaining about choice...just as it isn't to so many radicals on the left. It isn't about abortion being safe and legal and rare, they actually want to be able to kill children after they're born."