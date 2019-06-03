LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools will not be in session Wednesday, March 6 due to too many teacher absences.

The district sent out a Tweet early Wednesday morning:

"Due to significant teacher absences and the inability to safely cover a large number of classes with substitute teachers in many of our schools, all @JCPSKY schools will be closed today, March 6, 2019," the tweet said.

JCPS had to cancel school just last week when teachers staged a 'sick-out', calling in sick to protest House Bill 525 in Frankfort on February 28.

Groups have also expressed concern about House Bill 205, which would give a tax break to people who donate money to private schools.

The Jefferson County Teachers' Association reacted to the closure on Facebook.

"The Association did not recommend this action by educators and is concerned that continued disruptions of this nature not only unduly disrupt families and the learning process for students, but consequently undermine community support for educators and public education."

KY 120 United also issued a statement on Facebook, saying that they "did not ask JCPS to take action" but "hope to see many red shirts in Frankfort today."

