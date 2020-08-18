Fischer calls resolution asking for vote of no-confidence 'political theater'

'This is a sideshow, this is political theater. You've got to stay focused on results and work — the people deserve that.'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Greg Fischer said the resolution calling for a vote of no-confidence in him is "political theater," saying the city should focus on working together to get results instead of fighting each other.

"It's a raw, political attack," Fischer said. "We've got way too much to work on in the community for people to try to divide anybody."

The legislation, co-sponsored by the council's seven Republican members, would not remove Fischer from office, but allows members to express their position on the decision his administration has made.

It comes after council members said Fischer "has chosen to prevent" his staff from participating in committee meetings focused on the death of Breonna Taylor.

"We have tried and tried and tried to work through a process to get information and this is us stepping in that process," Minority Caucus Chair Kevin Kramer (D-11) said.

The resolution said Fischer has shown a lack of leadership and transparency, pointing to a lawsuit filed that blocked the open testimony of public safety officials like acting Louisville Metro Police Chief Robert Schroeder and Chief of Public Safety Amy Hess.

Fischer said the city blocked their testimonies due to a separate lawsuit against him, Louisville Metro Government and other officials.

"The city received a federal lawsuit just days before the government accountability committee called our officials over there," Fischer said. "So we had a disagreement on what we could share because of the lawsuit."

Fischer said they did offer testimony about Elliott Avenue, the area attorneys for Taylor's family said is connected to her death, but said council members did want it.

"They could've been in their meeting yesterday listening to that testimony. Instead, they decided to put on this political theater," Fischer said. "We've got too many things we should be fighting together on, not fighting each other."

Fischer said will continue working despite the resolution, saying political gridlock is "not what people want or deserve in the city."

"This is a sideshow, this is political theater," Fischer said. "You've got to stay focused on results and work — the people deserve that."

Other council members echoed Fischer's comments, with Bill Hollander (D-9) saying "council Republicans are taking a page out of President Trump's playbook."

"Oh my gosh, what a colossal waste of time for Metro Council and the taxpayers' money," Barbara Sexton-Smith (D-4) said. "We have so many serious issues that we need to be focusing on."

The resolution also mentions a rise in homicides and need for change at LMPD. Fischer said the city is "having a very difficult year," saying the community has to come together to fight the increase in crime.

"Not just one person can handle this, and not just LMPD either," Fischer said. "The entire community has got to come together and say, 'This is not acceptable.'"

The resolution asking for a vote of no-confidence will be assigned to a Metro Council committee. The earliest the full council would take a vote on it is at its Sept. 3 meeting.

