Downtown Louisville wig shop sues city over $85,000 in riot damages

JJ's Wig Shop on South Fourth Street claims a stand down order from the mayor's office stopped police from protecting their business during early riots.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A downtown business has filed a lawsuit against the city after they say they suffered thousands in damages during early riots.

JJ Wig Shop, located on South Fourth Street, claimed in the lawsuit that a “stand down” order from Mayor Greg Fischer stopped Metro Police officers from protecting their business during downtown riots on May 29.

The shop’s owner claims a significant amount of inventory was stolen along with windows and other property destroyed.

JJ’s Wig Shop said they suffered $85,000 in losses.

A statement, issued from the mayor’s office Tuesday night, said while they are not familiar with the lawsuit “there was never a stand down order. LMPD’s goal is always to de-escalate situations wherever possible and tactical decisions are made by LMPD command staff, not the Mayor.”

READ THE FULL LAWSUIT

This story will be updated.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.