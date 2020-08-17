Louisville Metro Council to consider vote of no-confidence in Mayor Greg Fischer

The resolution requests Fischer's resignation from office and calls for a no-confidence vote.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Council's Minority Caucus members have co-sponsored a resolution calling for a vote of no-confidence in Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, requesting his resignation from office.

The resolution says members of the council believe new leadership is essential to "bringing the change that is needed at LMPD," saying there is a lack of trust between the government and citizens due to "false claims of transparency and accountability."

The seven Republican co-sponsors specifically mentioned sexual abuse scandals in the LMPD Explorer program, TARC and Louisville Metro Animal Services, as well as record-high homicide rates as reasons for the vote.

Additionally, the resolution said Fischer has "chosen to prevent" his staff from participating in Metro Council hearings focused on the death of Breonna Taylor and said it took Fischer "77 days to acknowledge his administration has refused to enforce local and state laws" to the detriment of public safety for protesters and those who live and work downtown.

"We have sought answers through cooperative means but have been denied access to information and people who have been out front working to implement the Mayor’s policies," Minority Caucus Chair Kevin Kramer said. "The Mayor’s decision to file suit against the Metro Council to deny us the opportunity to question government employees left us with little hope that Mayor Fischer will do the right thing. I feel there is nothing left that can be done, except seek the Mayor’s resignation."

The resolution would not remove Fischer from office, but allows members of the council to express their position on the decisions the Fisher administration has made. It will be heard in committee next week.

WHAS11 will update this story with more information.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.