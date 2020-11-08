City seeks to block open testimony of public safety officials in lawsuit filed against Metro Council

A judge gave the green light to the restraining order to keep Metro Council’s subpoenas from being enforced ahead of a Monday government oversight committee meeting.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The legal showdown between The City of Louisville and Metro Council continues after a lawsuit was filed to block the open testimony of public safety officials.

This comes just a week after acting Louisville Metro Police Chief Robert Schroeder and Chief of Public Safety Amy Hess walked out of a Government Oversight Committee meeting, refusing to testify in an open session.

The committee had initiated an investigation into the Fischer administration and its handling of protests in the deaths of Breonna Taylor and local businessman David McAtee.

That lawsuit was filed on Aug. 10.

Attorneys for both Hess and Schroeder recently argued their clients couldn’t testify because of a recently filed federal lawsuit against Metro Government, Mayor Greg Fischer and several police officers.

They believe testifying to the council in open court would jeopardize their position in the lawsuits.

