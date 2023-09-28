New Kentucky license plate aims to raise awareness about dangers of Fentanyl

Two Kentucky moms are looking to save lives by taking their message about the dangers to Fentanyl to every road in the commonwealth.

KENTUCKY, USA — If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please call the Kentucky Addiction Hotline at (866) 210-1303 for free, anonymous assistance, available 24/7.

According to the latest state figures, about 41 people die from a drug overdose every week in Kentucky.

Kentucky saw 2,135 people lose their lives to a drug overdose in 2022—a 5% decrease in deaths from 2021. It also marked the first decrease in overdose deaths for the state since 2018.

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid up to 50 times stronger than heroin, contributed to 73% of Kentucky's overdose deaths in 2022.

For those fighting on the frontlines of Kentucky's drug epidemic, it's proof that even with progress, the commonwealth has a long way to go in preventing loss.

Two Kentucky moms are using their personal tragedy to push forward progress

Tami Boblitt lost her 30-year-old son Chase in June 8, 2021. After 15-months of sobriety, she said Chase took a Xanax because "he was having trouble sleeping."

The pill, unknown to Chase, was laced with Fentanyl.

"[Authorities] said he would have passed within a few minutes," Boblitt said. "Everything changed that day. Time has not healed [the wound] at all."

Boblitt now serves as the vice president of the Never Alone Nick Rucker Foundation, named after the son of the advocacy group's president, Angela Parkerson.

Parkerson's son, Nick, was only 24-years-old when Fentanyl killed him in April 2021.

"We had no idea what had happened," Parkerson said. "We'd never heard of Fentanyl. [We] didn't know people were dying in record numbers."

Specialized Kentucky license plate to raise awareness about dangers of Fentanyl

The two moms are looking to save lives by taking their message about the dangers to Fentanyl and stigma to every road, roundabout and stoplight in the commonwealth.

Last week, during the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's second annual Family Summit on Fentanyl, it was announced the pair's specialized Kentucky license plate was approved.

It will be available for drivers to purchase at Kentucky DMVs and online, come January 2024.

"It says 'Fentanyl changes everything, stigma kills, silence is deadly," Parkerson said. "We want [people] to know that: Fentanyl changes everything."

"We would never want another family to go through this," Boblitt said. "I hope people see it and reach out to their kids. That's the number one thing. Tell your kids about the dangers of Fentanyl."

The pair said they have to sell at least 500 license plates in the first year for production to continue a second year.

Parkerson said, for every license plate purchased, a portion of the cost will be allocated toward efforts to raise awareness about Fentanyl deaths in Kentucky.

"Drug overdose affects everybody. Everybody has been affected by this," Parkerson said. "Everywhere I go, they're stories of people saying it happened to their child or mom or dad. I think it's going to be a way for them to bring awareness to their own family."

