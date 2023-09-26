What is the Safer Kentucky Act? Here's what Louisville Republican lawmakers are proposing when it comes to public safety.

The 18-part plan includes a mix of preventative action and heightened penalties for violent crime.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky lawmakers have unveiled an extensive, all-encompassing proposal to reduce crime, specifically in Jefferson County.

The Safer Kentucky Act is an 18-part proposal with goals to increase police presence and heighten penalties for perpetrators.

Rep. Jared Bauman, R-Louisville, is the lead sponsor of the soon-to-be bill, which is primarily split into two concepts – preventative action and the justice system.

Bauman, representing the PRP and Valley Station neighborhoods of southwest Jefferson County, called Jefferson County the epicenter of the state’s crime epidemic.

“We remain committed to taking serious and meaningful action to support the restoration of stability in society, by supporting Kentucky families, supporting our law enforcement and ensuring our great Commonwealth has the strongest policy possible to hold criminals accountable for their action,” he said.

What exactly is in the plan?

State House Republicans from Louisville are proposing a Kentucky State Police post be created in the city, but did not provide specifics on where it would be.

WHAS11 News asked where officers for the post would come from amid a shortage across many departments.

“I'll just make it very clear, we by no means want Kentucky State Police on the streets of Louisville policing day to day… we want resources that can free up LMPD officers, to provide that street patrol that we so desperately need in our county,” Bauman said.

The proposal also calls for heightened penalties for crimes like attempted murder and carjacking. Violent incidents like these have been on the rise in Louisville in recent years.

Another element to the plan is amending state law to allow private citizens to buy confiscated guns put up for auction. Those purchasing the guns would not be able to keep them. Instead, this would strictly be in order to have them destroyed by KSP in an effort to combat gun violence and reduce the number of illegal guns on the street.

The bill is in the early draft stages and will have more public input before it's filed for the 2024 legislative session.

Bauman does not expect the proposal to be trimmed. Instead, he says they expect to add provisions in the months ahead.

The proposal will be heard by the Interim Joint Judiciary Committee in Frankfort in December.

Here's are some highlights from the plan:

Targeting Violent Persistent Felony Offenders - “Three Strikes Law”

Allows the death penalty to be used if the third violent felony is a capital offense.

Enhancing the Penalty for Fentanyl Delivery Causing Overdose Death

Promoting Contraband in Detention Facility

Substances such as fentanyl, carfentanil, and fentanyl derivatives.

Regulating Bail Funding Organizations - “Madelynn’s Law”

Prevents charitable organizations from furnishing bail of $5,000 or more. Makes it unlawful to furnish bail regardless of the amount for an offense of domestic violence or for a person being held under a civil court order or warrant pursuant to Casey’s Law. Requires photo identification for any person who posts bail. Requires a charitable bail organization to maintain and make an annual report to the Interim Joint Committee on Judiciary and make it publicly available on the organization’s website.

Strengthening Shopkeeper’s Privilege

Allows employees and business owners to use a reasonable amount of force necessary to protect themselves, to prohibit the escape of a person detained, or to prevent the loss of goods for sale. Provides civil and criminal immunity for the worker and business owner.

Increasing Penalties for Attempted Murder

Increases the penalties for those who are convicted of attempted murder to require them to serve a minimum of 85 percent of their sentence before they are eligible for early release. Adds attempted murder to the violent offense statute.

