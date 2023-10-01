Jamarcus Glover, former boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, arrested on drug trafficking charges

He allegedly used kids under the age of 18 to help him transport and sell heroin, fentanyl and other illegal drugs.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jamarcus Glover, Breonna Taylor's former boyfriend, was arrested on drug trafficking charges Saturday by the St. Matthews Police Department.

According to an arrest citation, Glover and at least two others were trafficking drugs out of a home at the 3000 block of Taylor Blvd. in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.

He allegedly used kids under the age of 18 to help him transport and sell heroin, fentanyl and other illegal drugs.

Court documents show that a search warrant was conducted at the home and a number of narcotics and several firearms were seized. In addition, authorities said items used to weight and package narcotics were also seized.

Glover was charged with conspiracy to traffic drugs, unlawful transaction with a minor, engaging in organized crime and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Though the arrest citation said at least two others were engaged in trafficking with Glover, they haven't been named at this time.

Glover is currently being held on a $20,000 bond, and will be arranged on Monday morning.

