LMPD investigating fatal accident off Westport Road

Police say they responded to a call around 7 p.m. of a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle at Westport Road and Northumberland Drive.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department's Traffic Unit is investigating a fatal accident that happened Wednesday evening.

Police say they responded to a call around 7 p.m. of a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle at Westport Road and Northumberland Drive.

Their initial investigation shows the driver of the vehicle going westbound on Westport Road was trying to turn onto Northumberland Drive LMPD said.

As they were trying to turn, police say the driver hit a man on a motorcycle going eastbound on Westport Road.

Police say the motorcyclist was ejected from his seat and died at the scene.

LMPD says no charges are expected, and the driver in the passenger vehicle didn't receive any injuries.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.