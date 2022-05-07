LMPD: Driver arrested after several struck, including child, in downtown Louisville

LMPD says just before 8 p.m. the motorist struck three adults and one juvenile around 2nd Street and West Market Street.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A driver has been taken into custody after multiple people were struck by a vehicle in downtown Louisville.

According to Louisville Metro Police, the motorist hit three adults and a juvenile around South Second Street and West Market Street before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The victims were transported to UofL and Norton Children’s Hospital for treatment. Three of the victims are in critical condition, LMPD said.

The driver, whose name has not been released, has been arrested on suspicion of DUI.

