LMPD: Woman struck by scaffolding after storms moves through Louisville

The storm's winds blew scaffolding off from a nearby construction site. The woman's condition is unknown.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman is in the hospital following a storm that moved through Kentuckiana on Wednesday.

The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed that a woman was struck by a piece of scaffolding in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood after a quick storm blew through the city.

Police say the incident happened in the 700 block of East Market Street when a piece of construction material was blown away from a nearby construction site.

A department spokesperson told WHAS11 News the woman was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital. Her condition remains unknown at this time.

Jefferson County is still under a thunderstorm watch until 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

