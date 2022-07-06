Louisville Metro Police investigating carjacking in Russell neighborhood

Around 2:30 p.m., police say they responded to the 500 block of S. 18th St. of a carjacking with the suspects appearing to be juveniles.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police is investigating a carjacking that happened Tuesday afternoon.

LMPD officers say they found the vehicle near 38th St. and tried to stop it as it fled.

The vehicle wrecked near 32nd St. and Broadway and those that were in the car tried to flee on foot police said.

LMPD found two people in connection to the incident and they were detained officers said.

No other information is available.

