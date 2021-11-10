Investigators reveal a trail of evidence in the search for Erica Burden

Kentucky State Police searched for the missing Hart County mother for two days before finding evidence they said led investigators to her estranged husband.

BONNIEVILLE, Ky. — Family members are asking why, days after a Hart County mother was reported missing last week and later discovered dead.

Erica Burden was last seen alive at Bonnieville Elementary School Tuesday morning while dropping off her four-year-old daughter.

According to court records, later in the day, Kentucky State Police discovered Burden’s car in the school parking lot with blood inside.

The first thing Burden’s parents said they noticed was her car was backed in, which she never did. Then they saw something amiss inside – the seat cover on the driver’s side was missing.

Her stepfather Shelby Nunn said that’s when he started to think this was foul play and his search intensified.

"We went on the hunt, combing the roads, looking through fields, wherever we thought she could have been dumped or her body could've been left. And we searched all night, I kept searching until I got the news," he said.

On Wednesday, detectives executed a search warrant at a home in Hart County where they found more blood and other items connected to Burden. The investigation led detectives to the small community of Upton where her body was positively identified.

According to police, William "Billy" Burden, 53, of Upton was arrested and has been charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse. KSP identified William as Erica's husband.

Burden’s family said the process has been heartbreaking for them but takes solace knowing she was remembered well and that his four-year-old granddaughter is in good hands.

