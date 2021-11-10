Teenager killed in crash on US 42 in Oldham County

Oldham County Police Chief Greg Smith said a 16-year-old girl was killed in a crash on West Highway 42 Wednesday morning.

According to a press release from Oldham County Police Chief Greg Smith, emergency crews responded to a report of a crash with injuries on West Highway 42 around 8:20 a.m. on Nov. 10.

Smith said two vehicles, one traveling east and the other traveling west, collided for an unknown reason. There were two people in each vehicle and three of them were taken to the hospital for treatment.

One of the passengers, a 16-year-old girl, died at the scene. Her name has not been released. The other people involved in the crash have not been identified.

Smith said the crash is still under investigation and the department is not planning on releasing any other information at this time.

If anyone has information about this crash, they are asked to contact the Oldham County Police Department at 502-222-1300.

